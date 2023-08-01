50-PR-23-1367
Published 8:25 pm Monday, July 31, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In Re: Estate of Patricia A. Handson a/k/a Patricia Ann Handson a/k/a Patricia
Hanson, Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 1st day of September, 2023, at 2:30., a hearing will be held via zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the decent, and for the appointment of Tracy Madsen, whose address is 470 Memorial Dr. NW, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims against the estate are required to present the claims to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 7/17/23 10:12:50 AM
/s/Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Debbie Korman,
Atty ID #0286643
504 Central Ave, PO Box 716
Faribault, Minnesota 55021
507-334-5534
Fax: 507-334-5535
Austin Daily Herald:
July 22 and 29, 2023
50-PR-23-1367