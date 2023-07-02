2 injured in two-vehicle crash with semi early Thursday afternoon

Published 3:43 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Daily Herald

A pair of Austin women were injured early Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash with a semi in Mower County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alison Ruth Delhanty, 23, and Amy Elizabeth Stoulil, 23, were exiting eastbound Interstate 90 in a Ford Focus when it collided at the intersection with the semi going southbound on Highway 56 and driven by Dominic Aaron Bure, 44, of Janesville.

Delhanty, the driver of the Focus, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Stoulil also had non-life threatening injuries according to the report, but  was not transported to the hospital.

Email newsletter signup

Bure was not injured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.

 

More News

Smoke from Canada will lead to air quality alert starting Friday morning into Saturday

Albert Lea man drowns in Fountain Lake

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

Man pleads not guilty of criminal sexual conduct with teen girl

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections