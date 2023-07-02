2 injured in two-vehicle crash with semi early Thursday afternoon Published 3:43 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

A pair of Austin women were injured early Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash with a semi in Mower County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alison Ruth Delhanty, 23, and Amy Elizabeth Stoulil, 23, were exiting eastbound Interstate 90 in a Ford Focus when it collided at the intersection with the semi going southbound on Highway 56 and driven by Dominic Aaron Bure, 44, of Janesville.

Delhanty, the driver of the Focus, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Stoulil also had non-life threatening injuries according to the report, but was not transported to the hospital.

Bure was not injured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.