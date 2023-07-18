18-year-old injured in fireworks accident Published 11:06 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

An Austin teen was taken to the hospital late Tuesday tonight after a fireworks accident.

According to a press release from Police Chief David McKichan, officers responded to the 800 block of Third Avenue NE a little before midnight on a report of an 18-year-old male who had a firework go off on his hand and near his chest.

Officers arriving on scene discovered the victim being tended to by bystanders with a wound on his chest and a second severe injury across the entire length of the wrist.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

There was no update to the teen’s current condition.