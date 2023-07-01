UPDATE: 1 arrested in early Saturday morning shooting in downtown Austin that injured 2 Published 9:13 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in an early morning shooting Saturday that sent two people to hospital.

Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 29, of Austin, was charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Mower County District Court.

He is currently being held in Mower County Jail on $250,000 bail with no conditions.

Email newsletter signup

According to a press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan Monday morning, police were dispatched to the Plaza Parking Lot in downtown Austin, next to The Bakery, on a report of an assault at around 12:37 a.m. on July 1.

Court documents reveal that officers arrived and discovered a male subject who had suffered gunshots to his right thigh and his left shoulder. The leg wound was actively bleeding and officers applied tourniquets to stem the bleeding.

The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin before being flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A second victim, who had been coming from the Quatro Copas bar from the rear, had also been struck and suffered a wound to his leg. An Austin Police officer made contact with the second victim later while at the hospital looking to talk with the first victim. At the time the hospital had been on lockdown.

According to witness statements, who identified the shooter as “Hector,” Serrano Maldonado was seen allegedly in an altercation with an African American male, who punched Serrano Maldonado. He then allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the victim between 5-12 times. The second gunshot victim told police he heard at least six shots.

While investigating the scene, officers found seven shell cases. A description from witnesses as well as video from the Bakery matched descriptions for Serrano Maldonado.

Officers later arrested Serrano Maldonado at his residence in the 200 block of Seventh Street NW. According to McKichan’s release, detectives recovered a gun from the residence they believe had been used during the event. The court complaint states that officers also located a loaded handgun magazine lying just inside of the front door.

A search of Serrano Maldonado’s person also located 10 loose 5.56 rifle rounds and a fully loaded 9mm magazine with 19 rounds.

When talking to a detective after being arrested, Serrano Maldonado allegedly said he had a permit to carry and he always has his gun with him.

Serrano Maldonado’s next court appearance is an initial appearance on July 13.

Saturday morning’s incident is the third shooting to take place in a month’s time. Denroy-Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting that took place on the morning of June 3.

More recently three people, Manamany Omot Abella, 23, Cham Obang Oman, 28, and Jenup Steven Chop, 18, have been charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting on June 9.