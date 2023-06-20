Young Post 1216 team continue to learn lessons in loss to Red Wing Published 9:03 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

With a first year head coach and a lot of first year players, the Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team continues to go through some growing pains, but the team knows it has plenty of room to grow this summer.

Austin (0-5 overall) struck first, but it eventually struggled with pitching and defense as it lost to Red Wing 19-10 in Marcusen Park Monday.

Austin took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Cody Peterson singled in two runs and Logyn Brooks singled in a run, but Red Wing came back to take a 7-5 lead when it scored four runs in the top of the fourth.

Post 1216 bounced back to tie the game at 7-7 when Brooks blooped a two-out single to score two, but Red Wing scored 12 runs over the last three innings. Austin pitchers walked a total of 17 hitters on the day.

“When you put up ten runs, that’s a game you should win. I’m not so worried about our bats. It’s just our pitching and not making errors that we have to work on,” Austin head coach Chad Peterson said. “The majority of our team is ninth graders and some of the teams we’ve played have had varsity guys. It is what it its, but we’ve battled in our games.”

Peterson has coached for over a decade as he’s worked in All-Stars and also coached with the high school team at the JV and varsity assistant levels.

He’s now learning to coach VFW baseball for the first time.

“I’ve never done this before and I’m figuring it out as I go,” Peterson said. “I just love baseball and the kids. No excuses, but we’re just super young right now.”

RW 1 0 2 4 3 4 5 – 19 8 3

Austin 1 4 0 2 0 2 0 – 10 12 4

Austin pitching: Haydn Quitmeyer, 3 IP, 2 H, 7 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 HBP; Brayden Greene, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, HBP; Noah Dunlap (L) 2 IP, 1 H, 8 BB, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 K; Dillon Wencl, 1 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Haydn Quitmeyer, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Cody Peterson, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Anderson, 3-for-5, 2 R; Noah Dunlap, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 R, HBP; Logyn Brooks, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 SB; Dillon Wencl, 0-for-4; Will Thome, 1-for-4, R; Naryk Rector, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs