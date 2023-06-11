Wayne “Buddy” Andree

Wayne Eugene Andree, 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Wayne was born February 26, 1948 in Austin, Minnesota to Rudolph (Rudy) and Florence (Schroeder) Andree. He came home to his family of three brothers, his mother and father who loved him unconditionally. He grew up on a farm south of Brownsdale and attended Oak Grove DAC School on County 16 in Austin.

Everybody was Wayne’s friend. If you did not know Wayne when you came into the room, you knew him when you left. If you ever tried going to the grocery store for a gallon of milk with Wayne, you had to plan on an hour because he knew everyone. Family was the most important thing in his life. He taught us all, including his nieces and nephews, unconditional love.

Wayne’s faith was strong and unquestioning. Pastor Darkow spent three years privately tutoring him so he could be confirmed in 1970 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Confirmation was a proud accomplishment, for he loved the Lord. “Jesus died for my sins”, he would say with his big grin.

Wayne began working at Cedar Valley Services, Inc. on November 25, 1975 and retired this past March after nearly 48 years. He loved his job and the people whom he worked with. He would proudly show everyone his pay stub and it didn’t matter the size of the check. The important thing was “Me worked hard”, he would say. What an incredible lesson to all of us.

Wayne happily lived at Sandalwood Group Home for many years. He was an avid bowler, dancer, especially the “twist” and a big fan of Elvis. Wayne lived a wonderful life, and we are all better people for knowing him and his big smile.

Thank you so much to the staff of Sandalwood, Cedar Valley Services, and LIFE (ARC) of Mower County for all the care and love shown to Wayne all these years. All of you do God’s work and are much appreciated. A special thank you to Wayne’s nephew, Richard Andree, who served as his guardian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Florence Andree; three brothers, Robert Sr., Edward, and David Andree; sister-in-law, Catherine (Katie) Andree; nephew, Allen Andree, and long-time roommates, Larry, David and Steve.

Wayne is survived by his sisters-in-law, Loraine Andree (Edward) of Austin; Jan Andree (David) of Austin; his special Goddaughter, Catrina Andree of Rochester; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Friday, June 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.