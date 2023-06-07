Volunteers are needed for Freedom Fest Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Austin Enhancement group is on the lookout for volunteers to assist with Freedom Fest, which takes place on July 3 and 4 in Austin.

Volunteers are needed for the safety team, which ensures a secure environment, the inflatable squad, which assists visitors, ambassadors, who hand out brochures and answer questions, and shuttle crew, who transport festival goers on designated routes.

All volunteers should be at least 14 or older.

Anyone interested in volunteering may contact volunteer coordinator Kara Page at kara.dohfe.page@gmail.com.