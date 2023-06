Towey leads Viking girls on final day of state golf meet Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Hayfield girls golf team finished up its season at the Minnesota Class A state golf meet in Pebble Creek Course in Becker Wednesday.

Avery Towey shot a 91 and finished tied for 22nd place, Carly Bronson shot an 88 on the second day and finished 38th place and Kristen Watson shot a 107 on Wednesday to finish tied for 55th.