Towey leads Hayfield girls on first day of state golf meet
June 13, 2023

The Hayfield girls have three golfers playing in the Class A state golf meet in Becker and two finished in the top 50 on the first day in Becker.

Avery Towey shot a 94 to put her tied for 24th place, Kristen Watson shot a 96 to be in 35th place and Carly Bronson shot a 104 to put her in 58th place.

The Class A meet will wrap up on Wednesday.