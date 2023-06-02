Tigers oust Packer baseball team with a walk-off homer

Published 9:00 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Daily Herald

The No. 5 seeded Austin baseball team was knocked out of the Section 1AAA Tournament when Stewartville’s Owen Sikkink hit a two-out, two-run walkout homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the No. 4 Tigers (17-6 overall) an 8-6 win in an elimination game in Stewartville Thursday.

Nick Robertson hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning for the Packers (8-14 overall) and Austin led 6-3 headed into the sixth inning.

