Thomas M. Nelson

Thomas Martin Nelson took his final breaths on June 16th, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester Minnesota.

Tom was the son of Don and Mary Nelson born in Austin, Minnesota on January 12th, 1950. Tom lived life to the fullest enjoying traveling, fishing, golfing and music. He went to Pacelli High School in Austin and was a Midwest Golden Gloves champion. Tom was an avid reader and had a degree in English Literature from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

He is survived by his wife Kim Nelson, his daughters Jenne Harris (Rob) and Angela Cole (Jeff), stepdaughters Allie Puyleart (Scott), Brit Graves (Steven), and stepson Hans Hartleben (Payal), his brothers Craig Nelson (Peggy), Rick Nelson, Patrick Nelson, and John Nelson (Lynn), as well as his sister Sharon Gerak (Moe).

Tom was a kind man with a gentle soul. He was a loving grandpa to nine grandchildren, an uncle to a dozen nieces and nephews and had many friends. He was always optimistic, had a contagious laugh, and unforgettable smile. We will remember him always and miss him more than words can say. ☮️

There will be an intimate casting ceremony in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Details for a celebration honoring his life will be posted in the Austin Daily Herald.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.