Test Project for Public Art on Crosswalks closes Main Street on Sunday Published 3:36 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

An ad-hoc community group convened by Impact Austin will be installing a mural on the downtown crosswalk on the north end of the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Avenue on Sunday, June 11. The installation will close down vehicle traffic on Main Street between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue from early Sunday until early Monday morning.

The mural is a test project to assess the durability of materials which are being considered for a larger crosswalk mural project throughout the downtown district. Volunteer artists from Austin Area Arts, Impact Austin, the SPAM® Museum and Discover Austin Minnesota will paint the mural with road-striping paint that is formulated for street conditions. The paint has been color tinted by Sherwin-Williams of Austin and will include dark colors which will show reduced discoloration from tire traffic.

The area will be power washed on Friday, June 9. By closing the street to vehicle traffic on June 11, the paint will have a chance to cure which will increase durability.

The project was inspired by the work of Impact Austin and a report by the Velocity group recommending low-cost, high impact projects to enhance Austin’s unique character and attract and retain professional workforce to the community.