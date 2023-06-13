Summerset Theatre will open its 55th season with ‘Something Rotten!’ Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Summerset Theatre will open its 55th season with the hilarious musical comedy, “Something Rotten!” at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to their own self and all that jazz.

“I’ve dreamed about directing this production since 2015, when it debuted on Broadway,” said Director Carrie Moore. “This cast, crew, and creative team have been an absolute joy to work with. We have an incredibly talented community of performers and for that we are blessed.”

Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.

This production contains mature language, adult references, and subtle insinuations along with fog and strobe lights.

Something Rotten!

The play will take place at 7 p.m. on June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and 2 p.m. on June 18, 25 at Frank W. Bridges Theatre.

Cost is $20 for adults, $12 for children and students.

Directed by Carrie Moore.

Cast in order of appearance

Minstrel — Morgan Dickman

Nigel Bottom — Andrew Breitsprecher

Nick Bottom — Robert Johnson

Tom Snout — Jacob Mueller

Robin — Maggie Bremner

Peter Quince — Travis Kasper

Snug — Dick McIntosh

Lord Clapham — Celeste Rose

Shylock — Melissa Meouchy

Bea — Katie Hunerdosse

Nostradamus — Lucas Johnson

Portia — Kylie Pape

Brother Jeremiah — John Deyo

Puritans — Kim Potter, Kim Zerke

Shakespeare — Jake Gustine

Shakespeare’s Posse — Leslie Leffers, Paulina Lopez Aguirre, Diane Petrik, Rebecca Clark, Kristy Gerber, and Ali Dublin

The Rotten Band!

Musical Director/Keyboard 1 — Brian Johnson

Keyboard 2 — Lorene Strobel

Reeds — Amy Wightkin, Erin Grush, Scott Anderson

Trumpet — Tim Davis, Libby Zafft

Trombone — Arn Huizinga, Bradley Carlson, Christoph Dundas

Violin — Emily Beaver

Guitar — Rob Wiese

Bass — Kaiah Gibson

Drums — Blake Zimmerli, Pete Wangen

Creative team/crew

Director — Carrie Moore

Musical Direction — Brian Johnson

Technical Director/Scenic Design — John Deyo

Stage Manager/Props — Ciel Rogers

Choreographer — Marny Rohr

Costume Design/Construction — Carly Carranza

Costume Assistants — Heidi Clark, Jennifer Wiebrand

Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)