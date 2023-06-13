Summerset Theatre will open its 55th season with ‘Something Rotten!’
Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Summerset Theatre will open its 55th season with the hilarious musical comedy, “Something Rotten!” at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the campus of Riverland Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”
When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to their own self and all that jazz.
“I’ve dreamed about directing this production since 2015, when it debuted on Broadway,” said Director Carrie Moore. “This cast, crew, and creative team have been an absolute joy to work with. We have an incredibly talented community of performers and for that we are blessed.”
Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.
This production contains mature language, adult references, and subtle insinuations along with fog and strobe lights.
Something Rotten!
The play will take place at 7 p.m. on June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and 2 p.m. on June 18, 25 at Frank W. Bridges Theatre.
Cost is $20 for adults, $12 for children and students.
Directed by Carrie Moore.
Cast in order of appearance
Minstrel — Morgan Dickman
Nigel Bottom — Andrew Breitsprecher
Nick Bottom — Robert Johnson
Tom Snout — Jacob Mueller
Robin — Maggie Bremner
Peter Quince — Travis Kasper
Snug — Dick McIntosh
Lord Clapham — Celeste Rose
Shylock — Melissa Meouchy
Bea — Katie Hunerdosse
Nostradamus — Lucas Johnson
Portia — Kylie Pape
Brother Jeremiah — John Deyo
Puritans — Kim Potter, Kim Zerke
Shakespeare — Jake Gustine
Shakespeare’s Posse — Leslie Leffers, Paulina Lopez Aguirre, Diane Petrik, Rebecca Clark, Kristy Gerber, and Ali Dublin
The Rotten Band!
Musical Director/Keyboard 1 — Brian Johnson
Keyboard 2 — Lorene Strobel
Reeds — Amy Wightkin, Erin Grush, Scott Anderson
Trumpet — Tim Davis, Libby Zafft
Trombone — Arn Huizinga, Bradley Carlson, Christoph Dundas
Violin — Emily Beaver
Guitar — Rob Wiese
Bass — Kaiah Gibson
Drums — Blake Zimmerli, Pete Wangen
Creative team/crew
Director — Carrie Moore
Musical Direction — Brian Johnson
Technical Director/Scenic Design — John Deyo
Stage Manager/Props — Ciel Rogers
Choreographer — Marny Rohr
Costume Design/Construction — Carly Carranza
Costume Assistants — Heidi Clark, Jennifer Wiebrand
Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)