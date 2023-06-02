Sidney J. Brown, 89, died peacefully on May 30, 2023.

Sidney was born in Walthamstow, England on January 26, 1934, and moved to the United States with his family in May of 1949. He graduated high school in Albert Lea, Minnesota, served in the United States Marine Corps and received his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees at Mankato State University. He was very proud of his heritage, and equally proud to be a productive citizen of his adoptive country.

He married Judith B. (Davis) Brown in 1957. Together, they had four children.

Prior to retiring in 1999, Sidney taught school in Lanesboro and Austin MN, before working as a librarian at Austin Senior High School, Ellis Middle School and Riverland Community College.

Sidney was an avid volunteer at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Austin Juvenile Diabetes Association, Meals on Wheels and the Austin Village Co-op.

He is survived by his children Sara Sayles of Austin, MN; Beth Brown (Douglas) of South St. Paul, MN; Steven Brown of Elysian, MN; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his daughter, Nancy J. Decoux, one grandson and four siblings.

Sidney’s remains were donated to the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, MN, at his request.

Visitation will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, MN, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, MN, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m with Rev. Michael Olmsted officiating. There will also be visitation one hour before the service at the church.

Sidney and Judith will be buried together at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Austin, MN Westminster Presbyterian Church Youth Programs or to a charitable organization of donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.