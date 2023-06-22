Shirley Ann (Schroeder) Dulitz, 72

Shirley Ann (Schroeder) Dulitz, age 72, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born on November 2, 1950, in Winona, Minnesota to her parents, Earl and Betty Schroeder. She graduated high school in 1968 from Pacelli Catholic School in Austin, Minnesota and then went on to complete business and nursing degrees at Austin Community College.

She married the love of her life Rick Dulitz on January 16, 1971, and they had two sons, Scott (Lisa) and Jake (Katrina), whom they raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 1979 through the mid-1990’s. Shirley’s sons along with her grandchildren, Carson, 19, Danika, 17, Noah, 12, and Amelia, 10, brought her an immense amount of pride and joy.

Shirley spent most of her life working as a registered nurse at Family Physicians of Cedar Rapids where she made a huge impression on the patients and physicians she served. She retired in 2009 to spend time with Rick between their homes in Arizona, Iowa, and a brief stint in Kansas. They moved to Mesa, Arizona to live full time in 2016.

Email newsletter signup

Shirley was known for her energetic personality, love of life, her wicked dance moves, and deep love of family. Shirley could often be found shopping for bargains, enjoying happy hours and dancing to country music with Rick in their garage, or playing her favorite sport pickleball with her many friends.

She loved trying new breweries and wineries with Rick and their friends where they would share appetizers, favorite dishes and lively conversation. Shirley was politically active and had a deep love for her country. Her Christian faith was a large part of who she was and brought her comfort in times of need.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Rick of Mesa, AZ; her son Scott (Lisa) of Shawnee, KS; her son Jake (Katrina) of Bonney Lake, WA; her four grandchildren, and three sisters Linda (Michael) Howell of Grove City, OH; Mary (Ted) Stuhr and Patty Briones of Austin, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sharon (Dale) Griffith of New Woodstock, N.Y.

A private memorial service for Shirley will be held Monday, June 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care, 400 South Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85206, followed by a reception from 12:15 p.m.- 2:15 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Dulitz family at www.mariposagardens.com