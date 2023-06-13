School board votes to move kindergarten to elementary schools in 2024-2025 school year Published 11:10 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Austin School Board unanimously approved the realignment of elementary schools to service kindergarten through fourth grade beginning in the 2024-2025 school year at its meeting Monday night.

According to a district statement, the realignment will bring kindergarten students back to the neighborhood elementary schools and it eliminates a transition for students and families/caregivers while providing more access and opportunities for all children.

In the fall of 2022, APS’s early childhood programming was relocated across the District, which led to the decision to move kindergarten back to elementary schools from Woodson Elementary.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, visit https://www.austin.k12.mn.us/district-resources/kindergarten-transition-to-neighborhood-schools.