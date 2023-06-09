Ryan Gordon Memorial set for Jun 17

Published 3:09 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Daily Herald

Golfers will have two prime opportunities to get on the links for a good cause this month and July.

The first of these events is the Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, to be held on June 17 at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams.

The tournament is a four-person best shot format with a noon shotgun start. Cost is $240 per team ($60 per player). Cost includes a meal served all afternoon. A fee of $22 is required for a cart.

Email newsletter signup

People are encouraged to register early to ensure availability.

People can also participate by ordering just a meal for $15 to be served between noon and 5 p.m.

To make your golf and meal reservations, call 1-507-582-3595. All proceeds will be donated to The Hormel Institute for cancer research. To date, over $93,000 has been donated.

Then on July 22, the first-ever Dutchtown Jumpers Cancer Benefit featuring an 18-hole, four-person best ball tournament at the North Kossuth Golf Course in Bancroft, Iowa.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, scramble format. Sign-up deadline is July 7 by contacting Travis Neuman at 1-262-359-0707 or Jeremy Stover at 1-507-421-7992.

Hole contests include longest drive, closest drive, closest to pin, longest putt.

Entry fee is $400 per team, including evening meal). There will be a limit of 32 teams with flighted payouts. Lunch is available by purchase.

There will also be a live auction, 50/50 raffle and skins for all 18 holes.

More RSS General

For many cities around the world, bad air an inescapable part of life

USC, UCLA will face Michigan during their first season in Big Ten

Austin’s Fritz misses 100-meter finals at state meet

In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections