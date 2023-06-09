Ryan Gordon Memorial set for Jun 17 Published 3:09 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Golfers will have two prime opportunities to get on the links for a good cause this month and July.

The first of these events is the Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, to be held on June 17 at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams.

The tournament is a four-person best shot format with a noon shotgun start. Cost is $240 per team ($60 per player). Cost includes a meal served all afternoon. A fee of $22 is required for a cart.

People are encouraged to register early to ensure availability.

People can also participate by ordering just a meal for $15 to be served between noon and 5 p.m.

To make your golf and meal reservations, call 1-507-582-3595. All proceeds will be donated to The Hormel Institute for cancer research. To date, over $93,000 has been donated.

Then on July 22, the first-ever Dutchtown Jumpers Cancer Benefit featuring an 18-hole, four-person best ball tournament at the North Kossuth Golf Course in Bancroft, Iowa.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, scramble format. Sign-up deadline is July 7 by contacting Travis Neuman at 1-262-359-0707 or Jeremy Stover at 1-507-421-7992.

Hole contests include longest drive, closest drive, closest to pin, longest putt.

Entry fee is $400 per team, including evening meal). There will be a limit of 32 teams with flighted payouts. Lunch is available by purchase.

There will also be a live auction, 50/50 raffle and skins for all 18 holes.