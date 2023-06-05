Roger T. Jennings, 89

Roger Thomas Jennings, age 89, of Rochester, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Living in Rochester. Roger was born March 3, 1934, in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, the son of Frank and Lois (Vauman) Jennings. He graduated from Pacelli High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. On August 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Diggins in Austin. Roger was a truck driver for 30+ years and later became a business agent executive for the Teamsters Union. He loved to drive when he traveled, he always said that “it was the journey not the destination.” Roger enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him great joy and he cherished time spent with them. Roger and Margaret always opened their home to any of those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his sons, Steve (Michelle) Jennings of Sioux Falls, SD, and John (Phyllis) Jennings of Lake City, MN, Jim Jennings; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Joseph (Nitsa), Lauren (Nate) Jennings, Tricia (Greg) Hammarsten, and Debby Burley; four great grandchildren, Max, Nathyn, Jackson, and Ava; sister, Judy Lindal of Tigard, OR; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lois Jennings; wife, Margaret Jennings in 2016; siblings, Wilbur, Merle, Donald, James, Ray, Doris, Nita, Lucille, and Charlotte “Chuck.”

Special thanks to Dr Vaughan, Shorewood Senior Living and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided Roger.

Email newsletter signup

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota, at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight (neverforgottenhonorflight.com). Mayer Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.