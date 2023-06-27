Post 91 pitchers shut down Winona and Lillemon delivers walk-off RBI Published 10:29 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Peyton Ransom set up the table and Jared Lillemon finished the job as Austin Post 91 walked off a 1-0 win in eight innings over Winona in Marcusen Park Monday.

Ransom allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings before Isaac Nelsen pitched the top of the eighth. Nelsen allowed a lead-off walk in the inning, but Winona stranded the go-ahead run on third after Jared Lillemon snagged a line drive at third base.

Lillemon delivered at the plate in the next frame as he singled in the game-winning run up the middle with no outs.

“In my first three at bats I was way out in front and I was taking a big cut,” Lillemon said. “In that last at bat, (assistant coach Riley Retterarth) told me to keep it simple and go the other way. I did that and it ended up winning it for us.”

Lillemon’s game-winning hit was set up by Nick Robertson, who singled to right field and stole second base before scoring on Lillemon’s single.

Ransom, who struck out six, had his best stuff on the mound throughout the night. He didn’t allow a hit until there was one out on the top of the fifth and he never faced any threats.

“For this year, it was definitely my best start of the year,” Ransom said. “Hopefully we can build on this. It was good defense by the team and we can win against anyone when we play defense like that.”

Lillemon is back with Post 91 (4-3 overall) this summer after graduating last year. He’s enjoyed getting reacquainted with the game and his teammates.

“It’s good to take a break, but it’s really fun to get back to the game I love with the guys,” Lillemon said. “This a good win to get us going.”

Winona 000 000 00 – 0 2 0

Austin 000 000 01 – 1 7 0

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Isaac Nelsen (W) 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Peyton Ransom, 0-for-3; Nick Robertson, 2-for-4, R, SB; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-3, BB; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-2, HBP; Isaac Nelsen, 2-for-3; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2; Sam Oelfke, 0-for-3; Bryce Fischer, 2-for-2; Blake Cummings, 1-for-1