Police investigating Saturday hit and run Published 1:14 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

The Austin Police Department are investigating a hit and run late Saturday evening including the occupants of a vehicle who fled the scene.

According to the Austin Police Captain Todd Clennon, officers responded to a crash at around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday night at Ninth Street and Third Avenue NE, in which a Kia Spectra collided with an Infiniti.

The collision caused the Infiniti to roll, though neither of the two occupants were injured. Occupants of the Kia were gone when police arrived and have yet to be identified or located.

Email newsletter signup

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the case remains under investigation.

Anybody with information should call 1-507-437-9400.