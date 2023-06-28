Photos: Hitting the fields for Ag & Food Science Exploration Day

Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Participants in the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day were given a field view of possible careers in agronomy, animal science, and food science Wednesday.

The day included field trips throughout the county as well as demonstrations at Riverland Community College and Hormel Foods.

Next steps: Mower County continues walking the walk

