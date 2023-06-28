Photos: Hitting the fields for Ag & Food Science Exploration Day
Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Those taking part in the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day learn about soil sampling at a NOrthern Country Cooperative test plot Wednesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Those taking part in the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day learn about soil sampling at a NOrthern Country Cooperative test plot Wednesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Those taking in part in the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day visit a Northern Country Cooperative test plot Wednesday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Hannah Hecimovich counts plants at a Northern Country Cooperative test plot near Adams Wednesday afternoon, part of the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Kendra Fritts, left, and Hannah Hecimovich, right, along with Nathan Martinson measure out a strip of crops for a plant count during the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day Wednesday. This stop was at a Northern Country Cooperative corn/soybean field outside of Adams. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Participants in the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day were given a field view of possible careers in agronomy, animal science, and food science Wednesday.
The day included field trips throughout the county as well as demonstrations at Riverland Community College and Hormel Foods.