Patricia “Pat” C. Heiny-Miller, 77

Patricia “Pat” C. Heiny-Miller, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Patricia Caroll Sigurdson was born on June 5, 1945, in Mason City, Iowa, to Ralph and Gladys (Leidel) Sigurdson. Following high school Pat moved to Austin, Minnesota, to attend cosmetology school at the Austin VoTech, graduating in 1963. Pat owned and operated “Pat’s Beauty Salon” out of her home for over 35 years. On November 18, 1998, Pat was united in marriage to Tim Miller in a biker wedding at the B&J Bar in Austin. After a few beers the couple rode off into the sunset on their Harley. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Pat loved flowers and gardening- especially her perennial garden, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed hitting the casino, having a few beers, and riding motorcycle. Pat loved her 450 Honda.

Pat is survived by her husband, Tim Miller of Austin; children, Tim (Nancy) Shurson of Waukegan, Illinois, Chad Heiny of Chino Hills, California, and Tiffany (Scott) Nowak of Wells, Minnesota; and grandchildren, Adam (Jordan) Shurson, Eric Shurson, Caroline Shurson, Cody (Frannie) Dobbe, Casey Dobbe, Kayla Nowak, and Kelsey (Jay) Staloch. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Sigurdson; and sister, Lorraine Oakland.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the VFW Post 1216 in Austin. Pat’s family requests no flowers or memorials. Mayer Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.