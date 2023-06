Packers advance 4 to Class AA state track and field meet Published 5:07 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

Four Packers earned trips to the Class AA state meet at the Section 1AA championships in Lakeville Saturday.

Tommy Fritz advanced to state in the 100-meter dash, A’triel Terry is going back to state in high jump for the second straight year, Marissa Shute is headed to state in the 1600-meter run and Olivia Walsh earned a trip back to state in triple jump.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Tommy Fritz (second, 11.12)

110-meter hurdles: Triumph Ogbeide (ninth, 17.80)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (sixth, 43.00)

1600-meter run: Thomas Herrick (eighth, 4:46.67)

4 x 800-meter relay: J. Garry, J. Hilkin, T. Asmus, J. Hilkin (seventh, 8:55.63)

4 x 200-meter relay: Isaiah Cabeen, H. Jensen, Triumph Ogbeide, Gideon Jauregui (ninth, 1:41.69)

4 x 100-meter relay: Tommy Fritz, C. Holt, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (seventh, 44.16)

4 x 400-meter relay: J. Hilkin, Isaiah Cabeen, Thomas Herrick, A’triel Terry (fifth, 3:33.51)

High jump: A’triel Terry (third, 6-3)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (third, 12.99)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (sixth, 16.65)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (eighth, 49.72); Marie Tolbert (ninth, 50.64)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 5:38.32)

4 x 800-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, L. Wiese, N. Mar, Sydney Lewis (ninth, 11:16.08)

4 x 200-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Emily Haugen, Aggie McKichan, Rachel Engelstad (eighth, 1:54.58)

4 x 100-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Rachel Engelstad, Marie Tolbert, Olivia Walsh (ninth, 52.01)

4 x 400-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, N. Mar, Marissa Shute, Chok Bol (eighth, 4:30.02)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (sixth, 8-6)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 36-1.75)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (fourth, 35-10.25)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (third, 116-10)

High jump: Aggie McKichan (fourth, 5-1)