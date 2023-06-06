Our Opinion: Town celebrations a great way to pass the summer Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

In case you missed it by the rapidly increasing temperatures, it’s summer time and that means our opportunities are multiplied as we all look for things to do with our families.

While many will vacation, head to the pool, or take in a state park (all fine ideas by the way), we urge you to try another possibility for a day trip — local town celebrations.

While our small towns gear up for what is likely one of the most anticipated times during the year for their citizens, we highly recommend that people outside of these communities take a Saturday or Sunday to make them a destination.

We don’t think you will be disappointed.

Volunteers in each of our communities put in an immense amount of time and effort to make sure their annual celebrations have something for everyone.

What you see with each successful year is the pride each of our communities have in creating a fun two, three or even four days worth of fun including parades, street dances and fireworks.

Luckily for you, we have a handy guide in our annual Discover Summer section that will help guide you through these yearly parties.

How about starting it off with Adams Dairy Days on June 9-11. In our Discover Summer section and in today’s paper, you will find a complete rundown of everything that’s happening.

Trust us, you won’t be disappointed in what our communities have to offer.