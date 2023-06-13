Our opinion: Stay safe on the summer roads Published 11:34 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

We’ve said it before and we’re going to keep saying it — don’t drive distracted.

Memorial Day began what is known as the 100 Deadliest Days, which will run through Labor Day.

In a press release from AAA the week of May 29, it’s noted that summer is, as Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA Gene LaDoucer noted, “… historically a dangerous time for teen drivers.”

The release also noted that licensed teens are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

An average of 2,108 teens are involved in deadly crashes every year and 660 of those occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

All too often we see people driving while looking down at phones and other distractions and many times they are teen drivers. Summer is meant to be a time where people get outside and have fun. However, there is nothing fun about lights and sirens responding to a potentially fatal crash.

We want teen drivers to remember to always be mindful of the road and putting their cellphones down. These types of numbers — we want them to go down just as much as we want teens to go home.