One injured in B. Prairie crash Monday evening Published 8:44 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

An Amboy, Minnesota man was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after a one vehicle crash in Blooming Prairie.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at Highways 218 and 30 at around 5:44 a.m. Donald Martin Ostberg, 72, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Ostberg was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Email newsletter signup

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded.