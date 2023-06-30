Moore is Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month Published 5:52 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Asia Moore, a recent graduate from Austin High School, as their Student of the Month.

Regarding her academic experience, Asia said: “I never really had a normal experience throughout high school because of COVID, but what I did have helped me create connections with teachers and made me learn to work harder.”

For school activities, Asia was involved in Link Crew, the dance team, cheerleading, and she managed the track team her junior year .

“I personally gained better communication and social skills from these experiences, and I learned that not everything comes easy when you enter high school,” she said.

Outside of school, Asia helped pack meals for senior citizens and helped conduct cheerleading clinics for younger kids .

Asia said she, “gained friends and social skills from these activities.” She earned 161 volunteer hours toward the Scarlet Cord program.

Regarding post-secondary goals, Asia plans on attending Riverland Community College for the first two years majoring in Elementary Education and then transferring to Winona State University specializing in Birth to Third Grade.

Asia further stated: “Mrs. Huff is someone who made the biggest impact on me. She was always a great teacher and an ear to listen when I just needed someone to talk to.”