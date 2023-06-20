Mini Street Dance on Austin’s Main Street Saturday Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Long-time veterans of the Iowa music scene, The Cherrypickers, will play in front of the ArtWorks Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Main Street will be closed between Third Avenue and Second Avenue for the family-friendly, free event. Beer is available for purchase, for those 21 and over, through Gravity Storm.

The Cherrypickers are an Iowa super-group known for playing covers of 70s, 80s, and 90s favorites. The band members—Aaron Alcott, Bryon Dudley, Dean Erickson, Greg Bruna, and Rachel Dudley—have played in bands such as Moonrabbit, Strong Like Bear, Obsidian’s Dream, Great Caesar’s Goat and more. Expect a unique and compelling setlist encompassing the B-52s, Britney Spears, Crowded House, Cracker, Cheap Trick, Depeche Mode, Simple Minds, and Men Without Hats.

Email newsletter signup

The Cherrypickers were originally scheduled to play in January for Music at the Bank, the casual live music series at the Austin ArtWorks Center which was built as First National Bank in 1896. The event was postponed due to winter weather.

When a reschedule date wasn’t available until June, the mini street concept was created.