MEETING 6/13/23
Published 12:22 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING FOR A VARIANCE
FROM THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING
Email newsletter signup
AUSTIN CITY
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has been presented an application from The Muffler Center, 1204 Oakland Ave W, for a variance from Austin City Zoning Code Section 11.023, requiring a 20 foot setback from residential districts, in rear and side yards in a B-2, community business district. The petitioner proposes a 40×70 addition setback 2.5 feet from the rear property line, which adjoins an R-2 multi-family residential district.
Said petition of The Muffler Center will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 13th day of June, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.
BY ORDER OF THE AUSTIN
CITY PLANNING
COMMISSION
Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning
Administrator
Austin Daily Herald:
June 3, 2023
MEETING 6/13/23