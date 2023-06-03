MEETING 6/13/23 Published 12:22 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has been presented an application from The Muffler Center, 1204 Oakland Ave W, for a variance from Austin City Zoning Code Section 11.023, requiring a 20 foot setback from residential districts, in rear and side yards in a B-2, community business district. The petitioner proposes a 40×70 addition setback 2.5 feet from the rear property line, which adjoins an R-2 multi-family residential district.

Said petition of The Muffler Center will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 13th day of June, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.

