Meadowfest rounds out June with a blast Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A town celebration with a lasting reputation of fun, Grand Meadow’s Meadowfest will be June 23-25 with fun, games, music and activities scattered throughout the three days.

And that’s not even mentioning activities taking place the night of June 22, prior to Meadowfest proper.

The fun starts at noon on Friday with a Day of Play and continues with fan favorites such as the adult water fights, car show and of course, music and fun at the Firemen’s Beer Garden, open all three days.

For more information and up to date schedule, visit www.cityofgrandmeadow.com.

Schedule of events

Thursday, June 22

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Kids/Family Fun Night at the Grand Meadow School Dome Gym, Library and Community Ed

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Treasure Hunt. Get a map at the Grand Meadow Public Library

Friday, June 23

• Noon-3 p.m.: Day of Play at Midwest Machinery Co. John Deere including bouncy house and corn pit play area

• 6:30-8 p.m.: Bingo. 50 cent cards, 100% payback at the Grand Meadow Community Center

• 7 p.m.: Adult Water Fights at Firemen’s Beer Garden

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Book Sale and Quilt Sale at the Grand Meadow Public Library

Saturday, June 24

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Book Sale and Quilt Sale at the Grand Meadow Public Library

• 8-10 a.m.: Coffee and Bake Sale at the Grand Meadow Community Center

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: G.A.R. Hall Open House

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Meadowfest Car Show and Antique Tractor Show, at Grand Meadow Business Center Parking Lot

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Windsor Chop Meal, at Firemen’s Beer Garden

• Noon to 6 p.m.: Kids Inflatable Toys. $10 armbands for unlimited play at the Veterans Memorial Park. Closed for the parade

• 2 p.m.: Parade

• 3:30 p.m.: Money Sand Pile at Veterans Memorial Park

• 3:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Pull at Veterans Memorial Park

Sunday, June 23

• 9 a.m.: Volleyball Tournament at Grand Meadow City Park

• 10 a.m.: Ecumenical Service, Grand Meadow School Dome Gym

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: church Dinner at the Catholic Church

• Noon to 1 p.m.: Kids Water Fights at the Firemen’s Beer Garden

• 12:30 p.m.: Bean Bag Bash at the Firemen’s Beer Garden

• 3 p.m.: Kids Kickball Tourney at Memorial Park

• 4 p.m.: Kids Candy Bingo and Horse Races at Firemen’s Beer Garden

Beer Garden

Friday

Open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: 507 Country

Saturday

Open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

• 8:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Troubleshooter

Sunday

Open noon to 9 p.m.

• 6:30 p.m.: Community Auction

Note: Fireworks Display on July 4.