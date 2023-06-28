MAYER-HOFF FUNERAL Published 9:07 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter 333

The Filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

600 2nd Street NW

Austin Minnesota 55912 USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Worlein Properties, LLC

1801 4th Street NW Austin Minnesota 55912 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. IF the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the date referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I , the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Tyler W. Hoff EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

tyler@worlein.com

Work Item 1388887600024

Original File Number 1388887600024

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

04/27/2023 11:59 PM

/s/Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Austin Daily Herald:

June 24 and 28, 2023

MAYER-HOFF FUNERAL