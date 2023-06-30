Marvin Repinski: Seeking new light for our days
Published 5:15 pm Friday, June 30, 2023
Prayer: O God, the light of every day reminds us of your gracious creation. May that light also remind us of the new light which has come into your world, Jesus your Son. May that new light illumine our thoughts, words and deeds this day and each succeeding day. Amen
Whatever led Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon to look for a fountain of youth in the swamps of Florida? He died a bitterly disillusioned man, never realizing that the renewal of life was available to him in any village church in his own land. Had the poor man not heard Jesus’ promise from the last book of the Bible. “… I will give water without price from the fountain of the water of life?”
It had been there for him all the time!
Email newsletter signup
Currently I am reading, off and on, two books. Citing passages from each of them, I wish for the reader to possibly utilize the variety of Bible verses that are listed.
From the book by Isabel Wilkerson, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents:”
On a packed commuter train in Portland, Oregon, a white man, hurling racial and anti-Muslim epithets, attacked two teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab. “Get the (expletive) out,” he ranted. “We need Americans here.”
When three white men rose to the girls’ defense, the attacker stabbed one of the men for doing so. “I’m a patriot,” the attacker told the police en route to jail,” “and I hope everyone I stabbed died.” Tragically, two of the men did not survive their wounds. (page 8)
Referring to past European history, when many wounds have healed and often forgiveness has been granted, we may be reminded of a passage by one, who was for years, a professor in British Universities.
He was a brilliant Christian writer, who wrote books of his own personal faith, and analyses of world literature. C.S. Lewis, in his book, “Mere Christianity,” has written of armed forces in Germany, a nation led to war by demonic passions. His rendering is that “perhaps, at first they mis-treated the Jews because they hated them; afterwards they hated them much more because they had mis-treated them. The more cruel you are, the more cruel you will become — and so on in a vicious cycle forever. Good and evil both increase at compound interest.” (page 117)
The “forever” that Lewis identifies, is not necessarily forever. The world’s religions have various terms that indicate redemption. There is, in this world, that term spiritual leaders point to what pivots, reverses and creates new forces that can break the bonds of destruction.
Turning to a listing of Bible verses, we may gain insights into new and redeeming possibilities: when:
Afraid
Psalm 32:7
Psalm 34:4
Psalm 112:7-8
Facing a Crisis
Psalm 21
Matthew 6:25-34
Hebrews 4:16
Agitated
John 14:27
Philippians 4:6-7
Faith Fails
Psalm 42:5
Hebrews 11
Angry
Ephesians 4:26-27
James 1:19-20
Guilty
Isaiah 1:18
Isaiah 44:22
Bereaved
Matthew 5:4
1 Corinthians 15
Revelation 21-22
In Trouble
Psalm 16
Psalm 31
John 14: 1-4
Bitter/Critical
1 Corinthians 13
Insecure
Isaiah 41: 1-13
Romans 8: 31-32
Conscious of Sin
1 John 1:9
Defeat
Romans 8:31-39
1 John 1:1-9
Depressed
Psalm 34
Psalm 40: 1-3
Discouraged
Deuteronomy 31:6
Psalm 23
Need Peace
John 14 1-4
John 16:33
Romans 5: 1-5
Sick/Pain
Psalm 34:19
Psalm 38
Mark 14:36
Need Rules for Living
Matthew 5:48
Matthew 22:36-40
Romans 12
Sorrowful
Psalms 51
Matthew 5:4
John 14
Persecuted
Matthew 5:10-12
Matthew 5:44-45
Suffering
Psalm 34:18-19
1 Corinthians 15:51-55
Protected
Psalm 18: 1-3
Psalm 34:7
Tempted
Psalm 1
Psalm 139:23-24
Weary
Psalm 90
Isaiah 40-31
Worried
Isaiah 26:3-4
Matthew 6:19-34