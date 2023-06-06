Maria E. Guzman, 95 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home.

Maria Engracia was born April 28, 1928 to Enrique and Maria (Rosas) Martinez in Cocula, Mexico. In 1962 she was united in marriage to Lewis Frutos Guzman in San Fernando, California.

Maria and Lewis raised two loving sons, Didacus and Erick. At the center of her life was her love of family, especially her grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Maria is survived by her husband Lewis of Austin, Minnesota; sons Didacus (Kim) Guzman of Austin, Minnesota, and Erick (Hong) Guzman of California; grandchildren Ashley, Mindie, Steven, and Skylar.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raul Silva officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, June 8th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, and will continue on Friday morning for one hour prior to Mass. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.