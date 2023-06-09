Marcella M. Thompson, age 103, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Marcella Marie Goehtz was born to Wilhelm and Wilhemine (Laack) Goehtz on March 20, 1920, in Lansing, Minnesota. She graduated in 1938, from Austin High School. Marcella was united in marriage to Kenneth Thompson on September 2, 1939, and together had four children. She loved her role as homemaker. Marcella enjoyed gardening, yardwork, crafting, baking, and her pet dogs. She also enjoyed cabin time in Waterville, Minnesota for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn Starbuck of Friends Wood, Texas, and Caralee (Craig) Spieker of Calhan, Colorado; sons, Gary (Nancy) Thompson of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Dennis Thompson of Austin, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Wendy (David) Brune, Michael (Elizabeth) Starbuck, Ashly Jessup, and Alyssa (Victor) Silva; and six great-grandchildren, Jameson Jessup, Wyatt Jessup, Sophia Silva, Ariella Silva, Gracelyn Silva, and Katie Starbuck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Wilhemine Goehtz; husband, Kenneth Thompson; son-in-law, Don Starbuck; granddaughter, Mindy Thompson; two brothers; and four sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 14, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society or Mayo Hospice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.