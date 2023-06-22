Man in early June shooting case enters not guilty pleas Published 1:09 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The man charged with attempted murder in an early June shooting that sent one to the hospital entered pleas Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, of Austin, pleaded not guilty to felony second degree attempted murder-with intent but not premeditated and a felony count each of first degree assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm.

A trial date of Aug. 7 has been set.

Jeffers-Brown is accused of shooting a man during an altercation at around 10:20 a.m. on June 3, at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue NW.

According to court documents, the original altercation was between the victim and another male at the home.

As the victim was being held down by a witness at the home, Jeffers-Brown allegedly shot him before fleeing from the home. He eventually turned himself in that afternoon at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

According to court documents the witness stated that Jeffers-Brown had been upstairs during the initial altercation, and had come downstairs. The witness thought Jeffers-Brown was going to pistol whip the victim when the gun went off.

Another witness told police that a man matching Jeffers-Brown’s description opened the trunk of a vehicle at the residence and withdrew something from within. He then allegedly went back into the house holding a black handgun. He reappeared moments later, running from the house and getting into the car before fleeing the scene.

When questioned, Jeffers-Brown said he was outside the residence prior when he heard a scream from inside. He saw one witness trying to push the male the victim had been fighting with up the stairs while seeing the first witness trying to restrain the defendant.

Jeffers-Brown claimed to a detective that the gun fell out of his pocket, going off and striking the victim. He also told the detective later in the interview, though, that the gun must have gone off when he struggled with the victim after it fell out of his pocket.

The shooting is one of two shootings to take place in the first half of the month. A second shooting, which occurred just days later on the night of June 9, resulted in one man dead and two others injured.

Three people have been arrested in connection to that case.