Making the best of your opening bid Published 4:32 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Vandy Newman

A writer for the ACBL magazine gave an example in a column called Startup Bridge. It had to do with opening bids; She showed a hand with three spades, three hearts, five diamonds and two clubs totaling 17 hcp’s. Some people will open 1 diamond, but my partner wants to know “how many points have you got in your hand’ The correct bid is always, open not with diamonds, but open No trump; does not matter, whether you and your partner play 16 to 18 hcp or the 15 to 17 hcp, partner wants to know first ‘how many points in your hand’

On Tuesday’s play, with six tables full, we were excited to find that first and second winners, had reached the ultimate contracts, ending with a score of 92, and second place with an 80 plus, which put them over the top percentage wise, giving them percentages of 68 and 60, both scores far above normal.

The beauty of this story is that in this game, anyone is entitled to ask, how did you find that contract, and anyone who plays in our games, readily stops and answers the question, thereby helping all of us become better bidders.

First place winners were Jim Fisher and Dave Ring, second place finishers were Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen, third and fourth place tied between Paul Hanson and Barb Butler, and Barb and Orrin Roisen, John Leisen and Rick Stroup took fifth, and Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan took sixth.

On Wednesday, with five full tables playing the winners were as follows: first place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher, second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz, third place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan, fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring, and fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson.

Again, bidding is one of the most important parts of the game. It is up to each of us to talk to our partners, agree on certain bids and be prepared to answer any questions that the opponent may ask. We are pleased to see a few new faces and welcome them to our group. Joyce Crowe works hard to find partners for new players, so call her at 437-2750.

If and when you want to play; Remember, this is a game one can take into the aging part of our lives.