MacPhail Center for Music hosts free sounds of Summer Music Festival July 8 in Minneapolis Published 5:50 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Summer in Minnesota is the time to enjoy music in the parks and that is exactly what MacPhail Center for Music is doing as it hosts its second annual Sounds of Summer Music Festival from 3-7 p.m. on July 8 at Water Works at Mills Ruins Park in Minneapolis.

This event, which is free and open to the public, is perfect for all ages and will feature rich, soulful and dynamic performances by MacPhail Center for Music students and faculty. Performances will include MacPhail’s premier percussion ensemble, Rimshots!; student soloists and MacPhail’s Faculty Jazz Combo, followed by MacPhail’s Community Youth Choir led by Twin Cities legendary musician JD Steele, and headliner, the Michael Cain Trio, featuring Ted Olsen and Angelo Stokes.

“We have such a vibrant music community in Minnesota, and this is one way to enjoy local music and celebrate the musicians – both well-known and established along with those who are upcoming,” said Paul Babcock, president and chief operating officer at MacPhail Center for Music. “We welcome everyone to this free and fun-filled summer event.”

Headlining with his trio, Michael Cain is the director of the Electronic, Music, Recording Arts Program (EMRA) for MacPhail, and is a nationally recognized, Grammy nominated pianist, composer, and professor of jazz and composition. The Michael Cain Trio also includes bass player, Ted Olsen, and percussionist, Angelo Stokes, both nationally recognized musicians.

Also taking the stage will be the MacPhail Community Youth Choir and its director, JD Steele. A legendary musician in the Twin Cities, Steele is part of the vocal group, The Steeles, with his siblings and has garnered state, national and international recognition.

While the concert will feature a lineup of highly accomplished musicians, it also brings to light MacPhail’s mission to provide musical education access for all– regardless of age, background, ability or financial situation.

“We have seen at MacPhail how music has the ability to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Kyle Carpenter, chief executive officer at MacPhail Center for Music. “As the world experiences significant cultural and generation shifts along with music education funding challenges in schools, MacPhail Center for Music is committed to continuing its mission and increasing accessibility of music to anyone who wishes to experience the life-changing and transformational advantages of including music in their lives.”

For more information about the Sounds of Summer event, visit the event page at macphail.org.