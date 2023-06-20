Lyle packs a punch for its annual Independence Day Celebration Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Even though the town is small, the community of Lyle packs a powerful punch when it comes to its annual Fourth of July celebration, held this year on June 23-25.

Get ready for thunder on four wheels as Lyle Independence Day Celebration will host another year of its Truck, Tractor and Semi Pull on Saturday and Stump Jumpers mud bog races on Sunday.

There will be a Classic Car Show on Saturday as well.

Live music will be featured all three days in various locations throughout the community and a host of events will be held in the park on Sunday.

For more information, be sure to visit Lyle Independence Day Celebration on Facebook.

Schedule of events

Friday, June 23

6 p.m.: Bean Bag Tournament and Food Truck at Lyle Liquor

6:30 p.m.: Miss Lyle and Little Miss/Mr. Lyle crowning at the Legion

7 p.m.: Firemen’s Water Fights at the Legion

7-11 p.m.: Music by Together Again with Dee Randall outside at Lyle Liquor

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show

11 a.m.: Truck, Tractor and Semi Pull

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Community Carnival at the park. Back up location inside the school

Noon to 4 p.m.: DJ Jesse Bless at the park

1 p.m.: Kids Toy Car Show at the Gazebo

1:30 p.m.: Kickball Tourney at the football field

5-9 p.m.: Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Grilling at the Legion

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Opening Band, 507 Country at the Legion

9 p.m. to midnight: Street Dance featuring IV Play at the Legion. Back up location at the Fire Station

Sunday, June 25

(In case of weather, performance will take place in back up locations)

10 a.m.: Church service (ecumenical) at the park

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Smoking Brothers BBQ at the Legion

Noon: Grand Parade. Following the parade-flag presentation and speakers at the Park Gazebo. Kiddie Games at the football field

1:30 p.m.: Stump Jumpers mud bog races

1:30 p.m.: Bingo at Big Shelter at the park

1:30 p.m.: Pony rides and kiddie train rides at the park

1:30 p.m.: Music by Bourbon Stiletto at the park gazebo

2 p.m.: Horseshoe Tourney at the Legion

3 p.m.: Pedal Pull at the park on Pine Street

4 p.m.: Talent show at the park gazebo

9 p.m.: Sheltered Reality at the football field

Dusk: Fireworks (bring blankets and chairs to view from the football field)

• Food trucks will be in the park all weekend.