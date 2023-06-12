Lyle-Pacelli enters Class A baseball tournament as a No. 3 seed, will play at 11 a.m. Tuesday Published 9:38 am Monday, June 12, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team will open its first ever Class A state baseball tournament as the No. 3 seed and it will play Hinckley-Finlayson in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. in Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud Tuesday.

If LP wins its first game, it will play either Yellow Medicine East or No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

LP (22-1 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 7 and it has won 12 straight. The Athletics have outscored their opponents 9.2 to 2.7 runs per game this season.

Hinkley-Finlayson(13-10 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 31 and it has won five in a row. HF outscores its opponents on average of 7.3-6.8 runs per game.

The Class A state title game will be held at CHS Field in St. Paul at 10 a.m. Friday.