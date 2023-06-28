Lyle holds annual Independence Day Celebration talent show

Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

Winners were crowned last weekend in the Lyle Fourth of July Celebration Talent Show. Photo submitted

Winners in the Lyle Fourth of July Celebration Talent Show, held on June 25, include:

Senior Vocal 

First place: Izabella Henaman 

Email newsletter signup

Second place: Kai Baker 

Third place: Alyssa Klouse and Addison Tobak 

Third place: Cierra Allen 

Senior Instrumental 

First place: Ty Sampson 

Senior Piano 

First place: Alyssa Klouse 

Junior Dance 

First place: Nevaeh Slowinski 

Junior Miscellaneous 

First place: Scarlet Ransom 

Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski 

Junior Vocal 

First place: Else Christianson 

Second place: Hadley Prescott 

Third place: Becca Hungerholt and Oliver Lutz Third place: Ellie Mae Nelson 

Junior Instrumental 

First place: Asher Ziegler 

Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski, Lilli Zago, Leah Zago 

Junior Piano 

First place: Dahpne Ziegler 

Second place: Mila Ziegler 

Third place: Olivia Ziegler 

Third place: Hadley Prescott Third place: Noah Klouse 

Third place: Asher Ziegler

Sponsors: 

Lyle American Legion Post 105 

Savings Bonds, Trophies & Ribbons Freeborn County Coop 

Treat Bags were given out for all participants.

 

More News

Celebration of Faith: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church rings the bell on 150 years

Harren stepping down as county administrator

Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season

Mayo Clinic and U of M announce new pathway program for training nurse-midwives

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections