Lyle holds annual Independence Day Celebration talent show
Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Winners in the Lyle Fourth of July Celebration Talent Show, held on June 25, include:
Senior Vocal
First place: Izabella Henaman
Email newsletter signup
Second place: Kai Baker
Third place: Alyssa Klouse and Addison Tobak
Third place: Cierra Allen
Senior Instrumental
First place: Ty Sampson
Senior Piano
First place: Alyssa Klouse
Junior Dance
First place: Nevaeh Slowinski
Junior Miscellaneous
First place: Scarlet Ransom
Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski
Junior Vocal
First place: Else Christianson
Second place: Hadley Prescott
Third place: Becca Hungerholt and Oliver Lutz Third place: Ellie Mae Nelson
Junior Instrumental
First place: Asher Ziegler
Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski, Lilli Zago, Leah Zago
Junior Piano
First place: Dahpne Ziegler
Second place: Mila Ziegler
Third place: Olivia Ziegler
Third place: Hadley Prescott Third place: Noah Klouse
Third place: Asher Ziegler
Sponsors:
Lyle American Legion Post 105
Savings Bonds, Trophies & Ribbons Freeborn County Coop
Treat Bags were given out for all participants.