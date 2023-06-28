Lyle holds annual Independence Day Celebration talent show Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Winners in the Lyle Fourth of July Celebration Talent Show, held on June 25, include:

Senior Vocal

First place: Izabella Henaman

Email newsletter signup

Second place: Kai Baker

Third place: Alyssa Klouse and Addison Tobak

Third place: Cierra Allen

Senior Instrumental

First place: Ty Sampson

Senior Piano

First place: Alyssa Klouse

Junior Dance

First place: Nevaeh Slowinski

Junior Miscellaneous

First place: Scarlet Ransom

Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski

Junior Vocal

First place: Else Christianson

Second place: Hadley Prescott

Third place: Becca Hungerholt and Oliver Lutz Third place: Ellie Mae Nelson

Junior Instrumental

First place: Asher Ziegler

Second place: Nevaeh Slowinski, Lilli Zago, Leah Zago

Junior Piano

First place: Dahpne Ziegler

Second place: Mila Ziegler

Third place: Olivia Ziegler

Third place: Hadley Prescott Third place: Noah Klouse

Third place: Asher Ziegler

Sponsors:

Lyle American Legion Post 105

Savings Bonds, Trophies & Ribbons Freeborn County Coop

Treat Bags were given out for all participants.