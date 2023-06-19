Lunchbox History Series presents: The Butcher, the Embezzler, and the Fall Guy Published 9:12 am Monday, June 19, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society will host its next Lunchbox History Series event at noon on Thursday in the Pioneer Building with author Gretchen Cherington, as she launches her new book, “The Butcher, the Embezzler, and the Fall Guy.”

Cherington explores the events that rocked Austin 100 years ago as George A. Hormel demanded the resignation of her grandfather, A.L. Eberhart, after a decade-long embezzlement scandal that nearly brought the company to its knees by Ransom “Cy” Thomson, who made off with over $1 million. She deftly weaves the histories of Hormel, Eberhart, and Thomson in this new family memoir of scandal and greed in the meat industry.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. People are encouraged to bring your lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

Speakers for the rest of the 2023 Lunchbox History Series are listed below:

July 27: Dean Ulland with “The day William Jennings Bryan came to Austin.”

Aug. 24: Sue Grove and MCHS Staff with “70th Anniversary of moving the Little White Church.”

Sept. 28: Karen Cooper with “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey.”

You can support the Mower County Historical by becoming a member of the society. Financial and in-kind donations are accepted year round to fund various projects. Please contact the Historical Society at director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office 1-507- 437-6082 during regular business hours Tuesday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.