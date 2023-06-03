Looking forward, remembering th past Published 8:40 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

AHS holds 147th commencement Friday night

Graduations, by their very nature, warrant advice for the graduates. Advice for the future and advice for the present.

Austin High School’s 147th Commencement Friday night, in Knowlton Auditorium, was no different as administration and seniors urged graduates to look forward and backward.

“No matter where your future takes you, remember to look back to see where you came from,” said Nora Tweeten during the annual Students of High Distinction video.

Just under 300 graduating seniors made up the class of 2023 and in his message, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page told the students how proud their accomplishments make the staff that guided them through the halls of Austin Public Schools.

“We’re so glad to be here to celebrate you,” Page said. “Having you here today is so important … it hasn’t always been easy.”

The class of 2023 were still somewhat new to Austin High School when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of people’s lives.

Page acknowledged the “interesting” moment in time, but he also acknowledged the students for their perseverance.

“This is the day you’ve worked so hard for, for so many years,” he said.

However, like Tweeten, Page urged students to remember where they came from when venturing out into the world.

At the same time, he reminded them of the force they could become if they continue to be life-long learners and reach out for their dreams.

“Wherever you go, don’t forget where you came from,” he said. “All the plans you have, I hope you don’t forget your roots.”

“We know Austin graduates go and do good things,” he later added.