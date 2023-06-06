Lois Fawver, 81

Lois (Haskin) Fawver passed away peacefully June 1, 2023 at the age 81.

Lois was the daughter of Harvey and Verna (Sampson) Haskin. She was born February 26, 1942 in Austin, Minnesota. Shortly after graduating from Austin High School in 1960, she met the love of her life, Charlie Fawver and they were married 61 years ago on May 26, 1962.

Lois and Charlie spent over 50 years working together to build a real estate business, The Fawver Agency, serving generations of Austin families. They loved spending every moment together.

Lois and Charlie had two children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to her and she spent her life making them feel loved and cherished.

Lois is survived by her loving husband Charlie Fawver; daughter, Kelly Strey (Jamie); son, Todd Fawver (Tina); grandchildren, Loren Hatfield (Dusty), Erin Strey (Josh Bonewell), Allison Strey (Peter Nierengarten), Nathan Fawver, Zach Fawver, Colin Strey (Charli Donchetz) and Madeline Strey; great-grandchildren Grayson Hatfield and Ryleigh Hatfield. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 8 from 4 to 7 pm at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 9th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour before the service.