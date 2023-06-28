Let the sun shine: Post 91 is heating up like the summer weather Published 9:33 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

For the second straight, the Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team was dominant on the mound and on the field as it made the plays it needed to make in a 7-1 win over Byron in Marcusen Park Tuesday.

Austin (5-3 overall) committed a second inning error, but it was flawless from that point on and it has now committed just one error in the last 14 innings.

“We’ve been playing better defense and we’ve been talking more,” said Austin first baseman Blake Cummings. “It’s all about communication.”

Austin pitcher Nick Robertson struck out five as he went the distance to score the win. He allowed a pair of baserunners in the top of the seventh, but he was able to stay in and close the deal.

“I wanted to finish it really bad,” Robertson said. “They weren’t really touching me all game and I just wanted to stay in there and throw strikes like I had been doing.”

Robertson put Austin on the board when he singled in two runs in a four-run third inning and he added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dakota Retterath added a a two-run double in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Robertson and Post 91 are clicking on the field and the team is hoping to keep the all rolling.

“I think we’re just more laid back (than in the spring) and we’re having fun,” Robertson said. “We’re talented and we have a good team. We have a couple of guys back from last year’s high school team and they’ve added to the chemistry.”

Byron 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 4 1

Austin 0 0 4 3 0 0 X – 7 7 1

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 5 K

Austin hitting: Peyton Ransom, 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB, BB; Nick Robertson, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-3; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-1, HBP; Blake Cummings, 0-for-2, 2 R, HBP, SB; Bryce Fisher, 0-for-2; Jackson Oelfke, 0-for-1, R; RJ Weisler, 0-for-1