Ladies Golf Club plays “Step A Published 2:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

“Step Aside” was the Play of the Day for the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club on Wednesday.

Players were randomly selected for four-person teams. Similar to a best shot format, all players teed off and then selected the best shot. The players whose ball was selected, then “stepped aside” and let their three teammates play the second shot. This format continued through to the cup and then started over on the next hole. A team handicap was calculated and subtracted from the gross score.

Winners on the front nine with a net score of 23 were Joyce Anderson, Sandy Davis, Carmel Taylor and Linda Youngmark. On the back nine, the team of Judy McGuire, Janice Perrigo, Carrie Schwirtz and Patty Shatek took the win with a net score of 24.

Email newsletter signup

Joyce Anderson had the only chip-in for the day on hole No. 5.