Ladies golf club plays Par 4’s Published 3:41 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The ladies of the Meadow Greens/Ramsey turned out for the weekly golf game on Wednesday.

Play of the Day was Par 4’s, where only the scores on the ten par four holes were counted. Players subtracted handicap per hole and submitted their total score from the front and back nine. Winners on the front nine were Doris Hagen with a score of 17, and Karen Baier and Carmel Taylor with scores of 18. On the back nine, with a score of 15, Linda Youngmark took a win, and Sandy Davis and Janice Perrigo both took wins with a score of 18.

Linda Youngmark had chip-ins on holes No. 9 and No. 18, and Karen Baier birdied hole No. 16.