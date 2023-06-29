Kathleen M. Farlinger, 68, of Le Roy, MN, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Estates Memory Care Unit at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, MN.

Kathleen Marie Anderson was born on September 25, 1954 in Houston, MN to Victor and Ruth (Stanford) Anderson. She graduated from Glenville High School and then attended the Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Farlinger, on October 13, 1973 and to this union, three sons were born; David, Jamie and Brad.

Kathy was a stay at home mom for several years before working part-time for the LeRoy Independent. She later worked as a branch manager at the National Bank in LeRoy and began working for Hormel Foods in 1990 as an executive assistant for marketing until her retirement in January of 2013. Kathy was ambitious about serving her community and it was this ambition that led her to become the first female mayor of LeRoy, serving two terms. She was very active in her church and the church choir, and her love of music was passed on to her children. In her free time she enjoyed quilting, hiking and being outdoors.

Email newsletter signup

Kathy is survived by her husband David of LeRoy, sons Dave (Stacy) Farlinger of LeRoy, Jamie (Julie) Farlinger of St. Peter, MN and Brad (Melanie) Farlinger of Woodbridge, VA, grandchildren Xander, Ethan, Tyler, Brianna and Devin, great-grandson Aztrid and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jeanette Divine and brother Charles Anderson.

A visitation for Kathy will be held at Hindt Funeral Home in Le Roy, MN from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com