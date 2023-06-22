Jewell F. Weeks

It is with great sadness that the family of Jewell Frances Weeks announce her passing on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Jewell was born on December 17, 1933, to Helen Weeks, nee Uglum, and George V. Weeks in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was a rosy-cheeked smiley child who loved to laugh. While her father passed away when she was only two years old, she gained six siblings and a stepfather a few years later when her mom married Roy F. W. Baldner; they had three additional children. She went from being an only child to one of ten in less than a decade; she was surrounded by love.

In high school, Jewell’s great intellect began to shine – she flourished as she was part of both Student Senate and the Latin Club. Always having a love of beauty, after high school she pursued and achieved her cosmetology license. During her college years, Jewell was diagnosed with mental health issues that had she been living today would have been dealt with much differently. Despite those challenging treatments and circumstances, she never lost faith, hope or determination. She stayed close with many of her high school friends, attending church regularly with them.

Jewell was very organized – this was clear in the booklets of memories she kept and the detailed explanations of each piece. She loved music and daily devotions, cheeseburgers, and shakes. She was incredibly generous with the means she had. She never let a good deed go without a hand-written thank you note…even through the final days of her life. She lived her life with childlike faith and acceptance. She will be missed, yet must be overjoyed to be in the arms of her true loving Father (hopefully enjoying a spa day with the best cheeseburgers and shakes there are!).

Jewell is survived by siblings, John Baldner, Janice Christiansen, Diane Haseth, and Darlene Trimble; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; as well as her loving friend and guardian, Barb Tindal. She was preceded in death by her three parents, six of her siblings and many of her siblings’ spouses.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at New Hampton Cemetery in New Hampton, Iowa. Mayer Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jewell’s honor to one of the following:

• SEE International (https://www.seeintl.org/)

• Schizophrenia International Research Society (https://schizophreniaresearchsociety.org/about-us/donate/)

• St. John’s Lutheran Church (https://www.stjohnsaustinlcms.org/)