Jerry A. Salisbury Sr., 83

Jerry Arthur Salisbury Sr., age 83, of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato in Mankato, Minnesota. Jerry was born on September 6, 1939, at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota to Clifford H. Salisbury and Edna Louise (Gilliland) Berry. Jerry graduated from Austin High School and on June 24, 1957, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Jerry went from Great Lakes, Illinois to Recruit Training Command, USNTC, in San Diego, California. From there, he was stationed at NTC SSC San Diego, CA, USS Uhlmann (DD687), San Diego, USS Hornet (CV12), Long Beach, CA, NAVSTA T1, San Francisco, CA, Coral Sea (CVA43), Long Beach, USS Kitty Hawk (CVA63) San Diego, USS Henry M. Tucker (DD875), San Francisco, back to NAVSTA T1, San Diego, USS Richard E. Byrd (DDG23), Surflant DDEOC Fld Mon Team, Norfalk, VA. Jerry retired from the Navy on May 30, 1979, as Senior Chief Machinist Mate. While he was stationed on the Uhlmann he met Mary Anne Rago and the couple was married in October 1961 in Linda Vista, CA. The couple moved to Long Beach, CA and together had four children. The family moved back to Austin, Minnesota in July 1980. He was involved in youth baseball in Austin and was the commissioner through 1989. Jerry also coached the Eagles Senior team in 1981 and a VFW 12-year-old team in 1984. In 1986 he was the athletic director for the American Legion baseball team. Jerry joined the Minnesota State Umpire’s Association in 1982 and umped various softball and baseball games until 1995. He worked at the Arcade Card Room from 1990 to 2005. In 2009, Jerry and Mary Anne moved to Owatonna to be closer to Jerry’s sister. Jerry will live on in our hearts forever.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Anne Salisbury of Owatonna; sons, Clifford (Jane) Salisbury of California, Jerry Arthur Salisbury Jr. of Owatonna; daughter, Sarah R. Salisbury of Austin; grandchildren, Jacob Salisbury of Owatonna, Jade Elizabeth (Steve Medinnus) Salisbury of Austin, Jarred Spenser Salisbury of Austin; great-grandchildren, Kloey Marie Salisbury, Dawson James Salisbury, Lyle Rose Salisbury, Sophie Marie Medinnus, Valerie Lynn Medinnus, all of Austin; sister, Jean Marie (Larry) Lester; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edna; infant daughter, Edna Anne Salisbury; infant twin brothers, Don and Dale Salisbury; brothers, Clifford D. Salisbury and Donald L. Salisbury; and sisters, Gloria Peach and Joann Olson.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mayer Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.