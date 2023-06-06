In Your Community: Spruce Up Austin names Yard of the Month for June Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Spruce Up Austin’s Yard of The Month for June was presented by SUA members, Kathy Bjorge, Deb D’Souza, Caitlin Olson and Don Smith to proud homeowners Marc and Kim Steene at 1811 East Oakland Ave. They have lived in the home since 1997 and the nominator stated: “They are always working on their yard.” It shows!

Marc works for the Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and Kim owns an in-home childcare. The front and back yards are immaculate, well-fertilized, and grub control applied to prevent Japanese Beetles — we all know what damage they do!

A prairie fire crabapple tree planted in the center of the front yard in 2022 replaced a 20-year-old River Birch. Boxwoods line the foundation.

Email newsletter signup

The backyard is fully enclosed by a secure and private fence, as well as a fun and tidy play-yard for the children. A large silver maple tree in the neighbor’s yard provides respite for a nesting hawk and another silver maple provides some shade cover on their fire pit area where they can relax — when they findtime. Note the fairy garden and a large assortment of flower baskets scattered throughout. Just an immaculate and gorgeous property. Congratulations Kim and Marc.